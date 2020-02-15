Menu

Video: Todd Cantwell’s lovely skill to beat Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

In the 8th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Norwich, Canaries ace Todd Cantwell showcased his impressive dribbling ability.

The 21-year-old beat Liverpool and England superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold with a skilful touch as Norwich were attempting to spark a counter-attack.

With Alexander-Arnold already proving himself as one of the best full-backs in the world, this moment shows just how promising a talent Cantwell is.

With the Canaries resigned to relegation this season, do you think Cantwell will be snapped up by a new club this summer after his impressive displays this season?

Take at the England youth international’s fine dribbling below:

Todd Cantwell turn on Trent Alexander-Arnold from r/soccer

