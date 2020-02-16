Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly the leading candidate for the Manchester United job if the club decide to part ways with current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician is not having the best time at Man Utd, looking out of his depth in such a big job due to a relative lack of experience at this level.

It makes sense that United might now be looking at bigger names, and they don’t come much bigger than Allegri, who won title after title during his time in charge of Juventus.

According to Sport Mediaset, the Italian tactician is now seemingly in pole position to replace Solskjaer at Old Trafford, despite much prior speculation suggesting it could be Mauricio Pochettino.

The Daily Mirror have been among the sources to recently claim the former Tottenham manager is admired by the Red Devils’ board, but there may be advantages to going for Allegri instead.

While Pochettino has proven himself in the Premier League, he’s never won a trophy, whereas Allegri has plenty to his name with Juve, as well as a Serie A title from his time at AC Milan.

That said, the conditions were right for Allegri to do that at Juventus and it could be argued that the kind of job that’s needed at MUFC might suit Pochettino’s skill-set better.

It’s all speculation for now, but things should become clearer towards the summer, depending on how Solskjaer can do with United before then.