‘Arsenal don’t get a mention’ – Luke Shaw on unfair criticism of Man United compared to rivals

In an interview with the Mirror, Manchester United star Luke Shaw has hinted that the criticism the Red Devils get is unfair compared to that of rivals Arsenal.

Shaw believes that if the Red Devils are lacklustre ‘everyone criticises’ but when Arsenal find themselves in the same situation they ‘don’t get a mention’.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have looked inconsistent all season, the Red Devils are sitting ninth in the league – their apparent underachievement still sees them two places above rivals Arsenal.

Shaw believes that Arsenal’s lacklustre season is ‘hardly mentioned’, does the left-back make a fair point with his thoughts on how United are treated differently?

Here’s what the England international had to say on the unfair treatment he believes he’s received:

“I’ve had to have a thick skin. Sometimes it’s easy for people to forget what I’ve actually been through,”

“You need to have a thick skin to play football anywhere, but especially at the biggest club in the world here at United.”

“Everyone’s watching and wants to have a go whenever you lose.”

“They’re just waiting to criticise the moment anything goes wrong but that’s part and parcel of playing for United.”

Shaw even believes that rivals Arsenal get an easy ride when it comes to criticism:

“No disrespect to Arsenal who are a fantastic club, but they’re not exactly having the greatest of seasons and it’s hardly mentioned.”

“I find it quite funny that if it’s United, everyone criticises, but Arsenal don’t get a mention.”

Shaw has made 18 appearances across all competitions this season, the 24-year-old is currently involved in a battle for United’s left-back spot with promising youngster Brandon Williams.

Shaw joined the Red Devils five-and-a-half-years ago from Southampton for a reported fee of £27m, as per BBC Sport.

The England international’s hopes of making a real impact at Old Trafford have been hindered by the injuries he’s been plagued with over the years.

Do you think that some of the criticism towards United and especially Shaw has been unfair?