Arsenal legend Ian Wright has spoken out on Unai Emery appearing to blame his squad for his sacking at the club.

The Gunners legend Wright slammed the former Arsenal boss for ‘lacking direction and vision’ and branded him ‘delusional’ in a scathing attack.

Emery was sacked by Arsenal after a series of poor results this season in the Premier League and was replaced by Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to France Football in a recent interview, Emery said, “We have missed personalities this season to stay on track.

“And some stars did not have the right attitude and asked for more than they gave.”

However, Ian Wright has spoken out on Emery’s comments saying that he lacked the ability to lead Arsenal to success.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wright show, as quoted by the Sun, the former Arsenal legend said: “Under the old manager it was like a regime, it wasn’t very enjoyable, they didn’t know where they were going, there wasn’t a lot of direction in what they were doing.”

“And when you hear the quotes from Unai Emery… delusional comments if you ask me.

“Yes (they got to a Europa League final) but it was the worst performance of an Arsenal team in a final.

“Because again, whatever he says, the players weren’t happy, there wasn’t a vision or direction, the communication was poor.

“This is the difference with Arsene Wenger, 21 years, he doesn’t come out and stay stuff like that.”

Wright also suggested Emery made those comments because he is trying to find a new job after being hailed as the manager to take Arsenal forward, saying: “He (Emery) was coming in as the guy that was going to steer us back and everyone gave him the support.”

“He was a gentleman when he was at the club, but to hear him say those things is quite sad to see.

“For me, he’s probably looking for a new job, trying to put himself back out there.”

Arsenal are currently 11th in the Premier League ahead of their game against Newcastle and Mikel Arteta has found life difficult at the helm of the London club after the departure of Unai Emery.