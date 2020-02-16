Video: Arsenal loanee produces incredible clearance on the line, celebrates it like a goal

Arsenal loanee Konstantinos Mavropanos produced a superb last ditch goal-line clearance for Nurnberg against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga second division earlier today.

After Heidenheim split the Nurnberg defence with a probing through ball, the Heidenheim striker was 1 v 1 against his opposition goalkeeper. The Heidenheim striker then nudged the ball past the goalkeeper and the ball looked destined for the net.

However, Arsenal’s Mavropanos sprinted towards the goal line at full speed and managed to stab the ball off the line for a corner, saving a certain goal. He then celebrated triumphantly as seen in the video below.

Mavropanos continues to impress at Nurnberg and it seems likely that Arsenal will be keeping an eye on him in Germany.

Based on this, there’s plenty for them to be encouraged by.