(Photos) Classy black and gold Barcelona kit for 2020/21 season leaked

As football clubs go to ever increasing lengths to ensure that their fan base buys the newest shirt available, one of La Liga’s biggest sides have gone back to basics, with a design that’s destined to be a classic.

Barcelona have bucked their traditional trend of vertical stripes this season, by opting for a checkerboard design on their home shirts. It mirrors a decision of a couple of seasons ago when horizontal stripes were used for the first time in the club’s history.

Their away kits, however, have always seen a mixture of garish colours or prints, and an ever changing palette.

For the 2020/21 campaign, simplicity is genius it would seem.

According to a post on FootyHeadlines.com, Barca’s kit will be plain black, a colour way that has always been popular with football fans for the ease with which it can be worn with jeans and other casual attire.

Gold edging on the collar and cuffs is complemented by a gold sponsor logo and gold club badge.

The result is a stunning shirt for Quique Setien’s players to wear, and it’s surely destined to be the envy of European clubs everywhere.