Video: One of the most BIZARRE goal and assist combos of the season

The bad weather may be cursed by some, and even lead to games being called off, but it can also produce some wonderful comedy moments on a football pitch!

Watch below for one of the most bizarre goal and assist combos of the season so far…

Not a bad assist ? Adam Salley thought he'd scored when his shot got stuck in the goalmouth mud, luckily Chris Lavery was on hand to tuck it home. Salley did go on to complete his hat-trick for @Portadownfc ?????? pic.twitter.com/BM7xVUCZjh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 16, 2020

The awful state of the pitch stops the initial shot from rolling over the line, meaning what looked a certain goal actually becomes a pretty decent defence-splitting pass…well, sort of.

We’re also here all day for that finish being absolutely smacked in from right on the line. That’s how you do it.