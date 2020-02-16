Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Jadon Sancho’s representatives regarding a summer transfer.

The England international is among the finest young talents in world football at present and has been in pretty impressive form for Borussia Dortmund this season. So far, Sancho has amassed 16 goals and 17 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions so far.

SEE MORE: Chelsea ready to pay £23million to beat Premier League rivals to midfielder transfer

According to France Football, Chelsea have opened talks with the representatives of the 19-year-old who has also attracted interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Currently valued at £108 million according to Transfermarkt, Sancho is among the best players in the Bundesliga and it won’t be much of a surprise if he isn’t at Dortmund next season. Chelsea have already completed the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and their attack will receive a massive boost if they manage to rope in the England international as well.

Provided the Blues sign Sancho, there’s a good chance the likes of Pedro and Willian may have to leave the club as they won’t be able to find game time under Frank Lampard.