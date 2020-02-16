Chelsea’s star midfielder N’Golo Kante delivered his top four prediction, stating that the Blues can finish in the top four come the end of the season.

This comes ahead of the London club’s crucial clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Chelsea have been beaten by Manchester United in both of their meetings this season, 4-0 on opening day in the Premier League and 2-1 in the Carabao Cup this season. However, Kante reckons Chelsea will still finish above United in the race for the top four.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official site, as quoted by the Metro, Kante said, “I believe we have the team to get what we want this season – to finish in the top four, get Champions League football next season and why not to win a title as well.

“We have everything that we need in this team,” he continued.

“We are having an important time of the season because we are all fighting for the fourth position.”

Speaking about the gap between Chelsea and United in the Premier League table, Kante said, “Man United were a bit behind but now they have closed the gap so it’s a big opportunity either for us to keep them behind or for them to close the gap more.”

“It’s an important game for both teams. We all know that Man United at home is a very difficult game, especially after what happened in the first game but we don’t look at this.”

“We just look forward because we want to keep the gap and so that’s why we need to win, not to get revenge.” he added

All eyes will be on Stamford Bridge on Monday night as both teams battle it out for a place in the top four of the Premier League by the end of the season.

The Red Devils will be without their star striker Marcus Rashford who scored both the goals against the Blues in United’s Carabao Cup win against Frank Lampard’s side and Chelsea could be without their top scorer Tammy Abraham, who is not certain to start this important fixture, as reported by football.london.