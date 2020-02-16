Video: Paulo Dybala scores free-kick golazo for Juventus

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has scored a beauty of a free-kick to make it 1-0 in today’s Serie A clash with Brescia.

Watch below as the Argentine shows his immense quality from a dead-ball situation, picking his spot and executing the strike to perfection.

Free kick QUALITY by Paulo Dybala ? pic.twitter.com/bPT17h9LFe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 16, 2020

Dybala has long been a key player for Juve, but one can imagine he might’ve been worried about getting to take as many free-kicks once his club signed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Still, he got the nod here and didn’t let his side down with a beautiful finish!