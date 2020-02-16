Odsonne Edouard is reportedly one of Manchester United’s transfer targets.

Currently valued at €15 million according to Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old has been in brilliant form for Celtic this season so far, amassing 24 goals and 17 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

According to Daily Mail, Edouard is among Manchester United’s transfer targets while also include Timo Werner, Thomas Muller, Donny van de Beek, Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar.

Celtic seem well on their course to another Premiership title as they are ten points ahead of rivals Rangers at the top of the table. Edouard has been a key reason behind the Hoops’ results and he seems well on course to be the top-scorer of the league, having already scored 20 goals which is more than the tally of last season’s top scorer Alfredo Morelos.

There’s every chance of many clubs being interested in his signature in the summer. Man United will be eager to sign some reinforcements so that they could be a contender for the Premier League next season. However, the Red Devils might be preferring a few other forwards ahead of Edouard.