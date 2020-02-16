Jack Grealish is having another superb game for Aston Villa against Tottenham this afternoon, with Manchester United fans particularly excited by his display.

The 24-year-old has really caught the eye in the Premier League this season, with the Express among the sources linking him strongly as a top transfer target for Man Utd as a result.

It seems the transfer rumours aren’t distracting Grealish or negatively affecting his performances – if anything, it may have given him even more motivation to impress and earn that big move.

The England Under-21 international is giving Tottenham nightmares this afternoon and looks just what this struggling United side need next season.

MUFC have lacked spark in the final third and surely need to invest if they are to improve on their underwhelming performances that currently see them struggling to do enough to get a place in the top four.

See below as United fans praise the performance of Grealish and urge their club to snap him up this summer…

Can we just pay whatever villa want for jack grealish — Brandon Williams FC?? (@Williamsmufc1) February 16, 2020

I actually adore Jack Grealish man. We need him so badly. — ?? (@UtdHenry) February 16, 2020

Pay the release clause for Jack Grealish please 100%%% — Vig (@UtdVig) February 16, 2020

Grealish is class — F.I_UTD (@HaychRash) February 16, 2020

Get me Grealish @ManUtd — Unlimited United (@unlimitedUTD) February 16, 2020

Jack Grealish is so clear. The man is better than Maddison in every aspect. I mean EVERY ASPECT — Emma ? (@UtdSwagger) February 16, 2020

Grealish is the Pogba replacement for me — Aman (@UtdAmxn) February 16, 2020

Jack Grealish is such a baller? — UtdBueno (@UtdBueno) February 16, 2020