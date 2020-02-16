Menu

“Pay whatever Villa want” – Man Utd urged to go all out for Grealish transfer as these fans wowed by display vs Tottenham

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Jack Grealish is having another superb game for Aston Villa against Tottenham this afternoon, with Manchester United fans particularly excited by his display.

The 24-year-old has really caught the eye in the Premier League this season, with the Express among the sources linking him strongly as a top transfer target for Man Utd as a result.

It seems the transfer rumours aren’t distracting Grealish or negatively affecting his performances – if anything, it may have given him even more motivation to impress and earn that big move.

The England Under-21 international is giving Tottenham nightmares this afternoon and looks just what this struggling United side need next season.

MUFC have lacked spark in the final third and surely need to invest if they are to improve on their underwhelming performances that currently see them struggling to do enough to get a place in the top four.

See below as United fans praise the performance of Grealish and urge their club to snap him up this summer…

