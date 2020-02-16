Sven-Goran Eriksson lavished praise on Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch international has established himself as perhaps the best defender in the world thanks to his impressive performances for Liverpool. Since joining the club from Southampton, Van Dijk has amassed 11 goals and five assists in 107 appearances across all competitions so far.

Eriksson was all praise for the 28-year-old and said that he is ‘out of this world’. Speaking to the Times, the former Manchester City and England manager said: “This Liverpool have everything, and the best thing they did is buy Van Dijk. You can attack with a lot of people because he will always sort out one against one at the back. If you have Van Dijk you can do whatever you want, he is out of this world.”

Van Dijk was signed in 2018 in order to help resolve Liverpool’s defensive issues. The Dutchman has done exactly and is a key reason why the side have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season.

He is a rock at the back while his aerial ability has also seen him head in a few goals. This season, Van Dijk has featured in 35 matches for Liverpool, scoring four goals while providing an assist. He will be needed to maintain his consistency if Jurgen Klopp’s side are to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

