Joe Gomez heaped praise on Sadio Mane for his impact on Liverpool’s results.

The Senegalese international missed his team’s last two matches due to injury and was on the bench for yesterday’s fixture against Norwich City at Carrow Road. However, Mane came off the bench and scored Liverpool’s winner which was also his 100th goal during his time in England.

Gomez heaped praise on Mane for his impact on the team. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the England international said: “All the different ways and different forms of goals, it shows his quality and we were lucky to have him come off the bench but obviously that was due to his injury. What a player, he gives you a boost of confidence when he’s coming on and psychologically for another team it’s not nice! He’s massive and he’s popped up for us in so many moments this year and done it yet again.”

Mane has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions so far. Jurgen Klopp will be glad that the 27-year-old is back from injury and will be hoping that he maintains his consistency.

The win sees Liverpool 25 points above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

After impressing yesterday, Mane will most likely start on Wednesday when the Reds play Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.