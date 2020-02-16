Brazilian football legend Cafu has tipped Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to win the Ballon d’Or.

Arguably the best right-back in the world at present, the 21-year-old has played a key role in the Reds’ results. Alexander-Arnold has had a pretty impressive season so far, scoring twice while providing 12 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions so far.

One of the greatest right-backs of all-time Cafu heaped praise on the England international and said that he has the capability to win the Ballon d’Or. The Brazilian legend told the Mirror: “He’s a great player – and I would say he has the same characteristics as I did. He has got big potential. He is strong and skilful, he really takes the game forward and he’s a player who sets up goals for Liverpool.

“I would say he’s got a Brazilian instinct in the way he plays. My advice for him is ­simple: just keep doing what you have been doing for the last few years. Alexander-Arnold shouldn’t change his way of playing. Even if he makes mistakes, he should carry on doing what he’s doing. I think he has what it takes to become a Ballon d’Or winner.”

Alexander-Arnold has the attacking attributes of a modern-day full-back and just needs to work a bit on his defensive game. The 21-year-old has the potential to be among the all-time greats in his position. As far as the Ballon d’Or is concerned, we could well be seeing him among the candidates next year. It will be hard for him to win it though but it isn’t impossible.

After yesterday’s win, Liverpool are now 25 points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Their next match is against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.