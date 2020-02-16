Just when it looked like the rest of this season could fade into nothing for Arsenal, it’s possible that 5th place might offer the chance of Champions League football.

Of course Mikel Arteta needs to just focus on getting some wins to take them back up the table, but the incentive is there and it could provide some fresh encouragement for the team.

They go into today’s game level on points with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United, so that shows you just how poor they’ve been this season. A poor result would result in them going down the table, so a big performance is needed.

It looks like Arteta has taken a brave choice and Eddie Nketiah will lead the line, so this is a huge chance for him to impress:

? Team news is in at the Emirates ? ?? @DaniCeballos46 starts

?? Nicolas Pepe returns

??????? @EddieNketiah9 leads the line#ARSNEW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 16, 2020

At least for the fans the chance to see a homegrown player can provide some extra excitement, and these fans sound pretty positive about his inclusion from the start:

Nketiah for Lacazette and I’m in dreamland. Let’s go, Arsenal! — Thomas (@thundermundt) February 16, 2020

Arteta putting his faith in Nketiah. Interesting to see him, Auba and Pepe all playing together. Come on the Arsenal ? — Jess (@JessLouiseF) February 16, 2020

Nketiah starting over Lacazette?? Lets gooo! — Söze J (@judecco) February 16, 2020

Nketiah netting a double. Heard it here first. — James Foster (@Jamiefozz92) February 16, 2020

Praying for an Eddie Nketiah masterclass today?? — Wilson (@JoshuaJamesWils) February 16, 2020

Pleased for Nketiah. — Toby (@Toby67379204) February 16, 2020

It certainly looks like a high risk strategy from Arteta. If Nketiah plays well then he looks like a genius, but a bad performance and he might get criticised for being desperate and not knowing what he’s doing.