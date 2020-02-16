Menu

“I’m in dreamland”: These Arsenal fans react as youngster gets a huge chance to start vs Newcastle

Just when it looked like the rest of this season could fade into nothing for Arsenal, it’s possible that 5th place might offer the chance of Champions League football.

Of course Mikel Arteta needs to just focus on getting some wins to take them back up the table, but the incentive is there and it could provide some fresh encouragement for the team.

They go into today’s game level on points with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United, so that shows you just how poor they’ve been this season. A poor result would result in them going down the table, so a big performance is needed.

It looks like Arteta has taken a brave choice and Eddie Nketiah will lead the line, so this is a huge chance for him to impress:

At least for the fans the chance to see a homegrown player can provide some extra excitement, and these fans sound pretty positive about his inclusion from the start:

It certainly looks like a high risk strategy from Arteta. If Nketiah plays well then he looks like a genius, but a bad performance and he might get criticised for being desperate and not knowing what he’s doing.

 

