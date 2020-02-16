Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp heaped praise on Sadio Mane for his performance against Norwich City yesterday.

The Senegalese international came from the bench to score the only goal at Carrow Road. During the 78th minute, Jordan Henderson sent a pass towards Mane who brought down the ball with his right foot before shooting past Tim Krul with his left.

Redknapp was all praise for the 27-year-old after the game. As quoted by Metro, the former Liverpool star said on Sky Sports: “It was a moment of genius that Mane produced today and that’s what sets them apart this season. They are just different class in every single aspect of the game.

“They work so hard for each other but they have brilliant players that can do things like this. When you’re bringing on a player with the class of Sadio Mane, 100 goals, I’m trying to think of his best one…maybe Manchester City when he fired it in the top corner. But in terms of difficulty this is amazing. To bring it down with his right foot when it’s coming out the sky with the wind and everything that’s involved and do that and then hit it so early with his left foot, so ferociously in the corner, it’s just unbelievable. What a player”

Norwich City put up a tough fight against Liverpool yesterday but in the end, Mane made the difference by scoring his 100th goal while playing for an English club. The 27-year-old now has 16 goals in 32 appearances this season so far. Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be glad that Mane is back to full fitness and will be hoping to see him produce better performances in the forthcoming matches.

After yesterday’s win, Liverpool now go up to 76 points in the Premier League table and are 25 ahead of Manchester City. The Reds next travel to Spain for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.