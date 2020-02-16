Tottenham reportedly refused to pay £6million to seal the transfer of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish just 18 months ago.

The England Under-21 international, now thought to be worth as much as £80million and attracting interest from Manchester United, was available for far cheaper and of interest to Spurs not so long ago, according to the Sun.

However, the report claims Daniel Levy hoped to get Grealish for closer to £4-5m, and the deal fell through, with Tottenham fans now likely to be furious at their club for such ridiculous haggling.

In fairness, Grealish was playing in the Championship at the time and it wasn’t necessarily that obvious how good he could become.

The 24-year-old has lit up the Premier League with his performances this season and would surely get into this Tottenham side.

Still, he would also be an important addition at Man Utd and the Sun suggest he could even head to bigger clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Every club has an embarrassing list of transfer market blunders, but this from Tottenham could be right up there with the worst if Grealish carries on improving and ends up shining for an elite European side.