Journalist claims Man United fans would accept the club sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It still seems unlikely that Man United would make a managerial change at this point in the season, but you have to think that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position could be up for review in the Summer.

A lot could depend on how they end the season, but the best managers don’t tend to move halfway through a season so there could be a feeling that Solskjaer is just keeping the seat warm for someone else.

If they can find a big name manager to take over, then they need to make sure they handle the dismissal of Solskjaer properly. Plenty of the fans are against the board just now, so treating a club legend poorly will just make things worse.

In terms of making the actual decision to move him on, Mark Ogden spoke on Sunday Supplement to say the fans would accept that:

“The fans aren’t the stupid. They realise this is a guy that got Cardiff relegated and spent the rest of his career managing in Norway. It’s not good enough.”@MarkOgden_ says Man United fans would have no problem with the club sacking legend Solskjaer. pic.twitter.com/si2FVV8PrG — Sunday Supplement (@SundaySupp) February 16, 2020

It’s fair to say that he’s had a lot of things to deal with and it’s not an easy job, but he’s also not shown he has the ability to be a true top level manager either.

Time will tell if the board do decide to move on, but let’s hope they handle things sensitively if they do.