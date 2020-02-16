Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Alisson for his performance against Norwich City yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side saw off a resilient Norwich to win 1-0 thanks to a goal from substitute Sadio Mane. Alisson put in a pretty good performance at Carrow Road yesterday, making a few crucial saves and keeping his tenth Premier League clean sheet of the season.

SEE MORE: Video: Sadio Mane’s delightful response to news of his goalscoring milestone

Carragher hailed the Brazilian international, calling him the best goalkeeper in the world. As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the Liverpool legend told Sky Sports: “I think he (Rupp) is just onside but it would have been looked at again. Liverpool have got the best goalkeeper in the world. He has showed it yet again. It’s a lovely first touch (by Rupp) but Alisson didn’t go too early and he waited and waited and then when he passed it he was on it.”

Alisson missed the first few months of the season due to a calf injury but has been in fine form since returning. The 27-year-old has kept a clean sheet in ten of his last 11 Premier League fixtures. Given his performances, there is a good chance Alisson will win the Golden Glove for the second season running.

After impressing yesterday, the Brazilian custodian will be hoping to produce another fine display on Wednesday when Liverpool play Atletico Madrid at the latter’s home ground.