Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes produces a heroic effort to stop a DISASTROUS own goal

Playing a back pass without looking can often have dire consequences, especially if it’s under-hit.

This is the total opposite, as the defender absolutely smashes the ball back towards his own goal from about 60 yards out, unfortunately Anthony Lopes is high up the pitch and the ball is nowhere near him.

That results in a desperate scrambling attempt to get back to prevent an embarrassing own goal, and it really is a heroic effort:

So close to disaster! ? Marcal’s 60-yard pass back nearly catches out his own ‘keeper! Great scrambling from Lopes. pic.twitter.com/WIE3LyvkEc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2020

pic.twitter.com/afymWRK8H0 — Out Of Context Olympique Lyonnais (@OL_OutofContext) February 16, 2020

The defender must be truly grateful to his keeper for preventing the own goal, but he did also injure himself in the process so you have to imagine that the manager will be furious.

There’s also a chance it may have been hitting the post, but that doesn’t sound quite as heroic.