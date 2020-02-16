Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid of around £74.7million for the transfer of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The in-form No.10 looks one of the finest up-and-coming talents in Europe in that position, and would surely be a great asset to this struggling Red Devils side.

It’s little wonder then that Don Balon report that Man Utd seem to be preparing to offer big money to sign Maddison this summer in what sounds like a big potential shake-up in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The England international looks exactly what United need as a long-term replacement for struggling attacking midfielders like Jesse Lingard and the ageing Juan Mata.

Don Balon also link MUFC with an interest in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, a similar player who could also majorly improve this side that has lacked spark in the final third all season.

United also raided Leicester for star defender Harry Maguire last summer, so it remains to be seen if the Foxes will be willing to let another of their most important players make the move to Manchester again so quickly.