Man City star Raheem Sterling has brilliant plan to tackle racism in football

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is reportedly keen to create a new task force within the Premier League to help players combat racism in football.

The England international has been the victim of racist abuse himself, with a Chelsea fan banned for life after using racist language against him in a game at Stamford Bridge, as reported by the Guardian.

These incidents are unfortunately on the rise at the moment, as reported by the BBC and others, so it’s encouraging to hear a big name like Sterling working to help do something about it.

According to the Times, the Premier League are interested in Sterling’s proposals and will meet with him next month to discuss them.

The report states Sterling hopes to have the plan in place by next season and that he would also like to see Uefa follow suit with something similar.

The 25-year-old is not only a world class player on the pitch, but he’s proving a hugely influential voice off it as well with his brave and ambitious attempts to stamp out this evil that has truly poisoned our game and society in general.