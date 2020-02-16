Menu

Manchester United fan owns DELUDED Arsenal supporter with hilarious put-down

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

One Manchester United fan has put a deluded Gooner back in his place with a hilarious put-down on Twitter.

Following Manchester City being handed a potential two-year ban from European football, one well known Arsenal fan account tweeted jokingly about Arsene Wenger’s role in the punishment after his recent move to FIFA.

MORE: Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal wonderkid after breakthrough season

While this is surely intended as a tongue-in-cheek comment, it does still expose a rather embarrassing mentality among Gunners supporters.

Tweeting “1 down, 5 to go” suggests Arsenal are a lot closer to the top than they actually are, as this Man Utd fan points out…

More Stories / Latest News

Of course, it’s actually worse than that.

Arsenal are 11th.

But the point still stands!

More Stories Arsene Wenger Pep Guardiola