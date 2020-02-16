Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier in the summer.

The England international has struggled to be a regular for Spurs this season, having made just 20 appearances across all competitions so far with an assist against Wolves to his name. Dier has made only seven starts in the Premier League as of now.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are planning a summer move for the 26-year-old who is currently valued at €30 million as per Transfermarkt. A report from the Daily Mail couple of days back claimed that Spurs would sell Dier in the summer if he didn’t sign a new deal.

Tottenham have some pretty decent midfielders at their disposal and they can afford to let go of Dier. Manchester United might lose a midfielder or two in the summer as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have both been linked to moves to Serie A clubs. According to Gazzette Dello Sport (via Daily Mail), Juventus were interested in him and would include Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot in any deal for him.

Calciomercato claimed that Inter Milan were interested in landing Matic on a free transfer. Provided both players leave Old Trafford, Dier would be a suitable addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.