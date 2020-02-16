In order to be in a position to challenge for honours next season, Manchester United will need to bring in some high quality additions to their first team, but it appears the Red Devils could be thwarted in their attempts to sign one of their targets.

According to the Daily Mirror, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has hinted the club could offer their captain Jack Grealish a huge pay rise in order to keep him at Villa Park.

Grealish, 24, has been at the club since the age of six, and has spent his entire career there apart from a short loan to Notts County in 2013/14.

With the standard of his midfield performances steadily improving, a move to one of the Premier League’s big boys always looked to be on the cards, but there are suggestions that a new offer from the Villa hierarchy could earn Grealish in the region of £10m a season.

Money may not be the deciding factor, however, as England honours appear just around the corner for the midfielder too.

An unwritten rule it may be, but it is entirely possible that Grealish has more chance of international recognition if he moves, with the Mirror noting that he’s Man Utd’s number one target ahead of next season.