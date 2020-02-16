Manchester United are reportedly plotting to trigger Jack Grealish’s £60 million release clause in order to sign him.

The 24-year-old has done pretty well for Aston Villa this season so far, amassing nine goals and seven assists in 27 appearances across all competitions so far.

Grealish has been linked to Manchester United for some time now and a report from Express claims that the Red Devils are willing to trigger a release clause of £60 million. The report also claims that Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing him as well.

Aston Villa have struggled this season so far but Grealish has done pretty well for them. Bigger clubs would be interested in signing the 24-year-old and if Villa get relegated, he himself might contemplate leaving.

If he does have a release clause of £60 million, Manchester United shouldn’t have much of a problem signing him.

The Red Devils would be eager for some new reinforcements and Grealish could be a suitable addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, especially if Paul Pogba departs in the summer.