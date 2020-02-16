Chelsea are reportedly looking set to pay the £23million required to seal the transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino this summer.

A report from the Daily Express strongly suggests the Blues are set to complete the deal, despite interest from Premier League rivals Everton.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could do with more experience in his squad, with this youthful side proving inconsistent in this challenging first season in charge for the former Derby County boss.

Lampard will now hope someone like Vecino can add a bit more know-how to his Chelsea squad next season, with the Uruguay international having had a long and successful career in Serie A with both Inter and Fiorentina, as well as loan spells at Cagliari and Empoli.

The Express state that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is ready to let Vecino go, so it looks like this shouldn’t be too tricky a deal for CFC to get done.

It certainly looks like the west London giants aren’t messing around ahead of the summer, having already agreed a deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, as they announced on their official site earlier this week.