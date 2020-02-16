Manchester United are reportedly interested in a summer transfer window swoop for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, which possibly points to doubts over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Despite only being into his first season at Old Trafford, it is perhaps telling that United are looking at strengthening in his position as Wan-Bissaka has not been particularly impressive so far.

The 22-year-old shone at Crystal Palace prior to joining United last summer, and he started brightly for the Red Devils before fading somewhat.

It could be that Aarons would be an upgrade in that area of the pitch, with the Daily Mail linking him as one of two Norwich players on United’s radar.

The 20-year-old has been one of a number of impressive performers for the Canaries this season, who seem rather unfortunate to be facing relegation despite putting together an impressive young squad.

If they go down, however, that will surely mean talents like Aarons and Todd Cantwell are snapped up, and Man Utd fans would probably be happy to see both join ahead of next season.

Wan-Bissaka is one man who may not be too happy about it, but perhaps the added competition could also force him to raise his game a bit.