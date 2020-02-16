Moussa Marega sends strong message to fans that abused him and ref who BOOKED him for walking off

Porto striker Moussa Marega has sent a strong message to the fans who racially abused him in today’s game before his walk-off protest – video here.

The Mali international was subjected to some disgraceful chanting as racism in football continues to look worryingly on the rise, and it’s little wonder he felt he didn’t want to stand it any more.

Incredibly, Marega was actually shown a yellow card for leaving the pitch, so the 28-year-old had some strong words for the referee as well in this Instagram post…

His caption reads: “I would just like to tell these idiots who come to the stadium to make racist screams … go fuck yourself ????

“And I also thank the referees for not defending me and for giving me a yellow card because I defend my skin color. I hope I never meet you on a football field again! YOU ARE A SHAME !!!!”