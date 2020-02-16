Video: Moussa Marega subs himself off for Porto after racist chanting, with shocking reaction from some team-mates

This was bound to happen eventually as the football racism crisis seems to worsen – a player, Porto’s Moussa Marega, has walked off the pitch in protest to racist chanting.

Watch the astonishing scenes below as the 28-year-old forward subs himself off, refusing to play on amid more disgraceful chanting from certain sections of the crowd.

Porto's Moussa Marega substitutes himself off the pitch following racist chants in Portugal. Stunning scenes.pic.twitter.com/8IFCSi5lBe — Alex Seixeiro (@alexfan590) February 16, 2020

Frankly, we applaud Marega for taking a stand here, and it’s quite shocking to see so many of his own team-mates trying to physically block him from leaving the pitch.

While some may argue that it’s letting the racists win, it’s surely no one else’s right to try to force someone to stay on and continue receiving abuse of this kind.

On top of that, the footballing authorities are less likely to take strong action on this unless a strong statement is made.

Fair play to Marega for doing what he felt was right, and we just hope he will receive better support from his club than he did from some players in this video clip.