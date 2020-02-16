‘Nice try’ – Bernardo Silva shuts down rumours of Man City exit on Twitter

Bernardo Silva has taken to Twitter to shut down rumours that he’s considering an exit from Manchester City following the Citizens’ two-season ban from UEFA club competitions.

According to Sky News, Pep Guardiola’s side have been handed a two-season ban from UEFA’s club competitions following ‘serious breaches’ of financial fair play regulations.

An interview of Bernardo Silva’s from a week ago has now gone viral, according to Portuguese outlet Record, the playmaker told Eleven Sports that he’s open to a return to boyhood club Benfica.

These comments have falsely been reported as being made after City’s ban, which isn’t the case, Silva has take to Twitter to shut down the rumours:

I love reading this stuff…

The interview was a week ago though…

But nice try ?????? — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) February 16, 2020

Silva made just a single appearance for Benfica’s first-team before moving to Monaco. The hard-working midfielder impressed for the French giants and earned a move to City in the summer of 2017.

It’s not surprising to see that a player of Silva’s calibre was linked to an exit, however these rumours has proved to be nothing more than an underhand way of twisting the playmaker’s comments from a week ago.

City supporters will be delighted to see that Silva has publicly ridiculed rumours of an exit. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top midfielders over the last couple of years.