Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will remain at the club regardless of the result of the club’s appeal to their UEFA ban, according to the Daily Mirror.

City were slapped with a two-year ban from European competitions and fined £25 million by UEFA earlier on Friday.

The news of the ban prompted speculation that Guardiola would leave City at the end of this season.

However, the Catalan boss has shown remarkable loyalty to Manchester City and has reportedly indicated that he will honour his contract with the club, according to the Mirror.

Guardiola’s contract runs until the end of next season and the City manager will see out the remaining 12 months of his contract irrespective of what contrives for City and their appeal to UEFA’s ban, as per reports in the Mirror.

The Citizens are hoping to overturn or reduce their ban by appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but have been handed a boost because of Guardiola’s loyalty to the club despite speculation suggesting that he would leave.

Guardiola has won successive Premier League titles at Manchester City but has, however, failed to get past the quarter-finals in the Champions League as the manager of the Manchester outfit.

The Catalan manager lifted the Champions League trophy twice as manager of Barcelona and he now faces a last-16 draw against Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League as City boss.