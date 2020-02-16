With the demands on today’s Premier League players becoming ever more draining, one top-flight manager has insisted on a compulsory week off during the winter.

West Ham’s David Moyes had experience of the full week off when manager of Real Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga, and believes those players currently plying their trade in England would benefit from the same.

“My experience, coming from Spain, was that it was a two-week break,” Sky Sports note Moyes as saying.

“But one week was compulsory and if you chose to give the players a little longer, that was up to you. Here (in the Premier League) it would be better if it was a week compulsory.”

Moyes’ words come in the aftermath of West Ham’s fixture against Manchester City being postponed.

The rearranged game has meant that any length time off that the Hammers thought that they were getting has now been disrupted again.

Given that the east Londoners are fighting for their Premier League lives, it’s not too much of a stretch to understand that a week off now, in order to clear heads and re-energise for the run in, would’ve been of significant benefit.

Without the rest that many of the other teams have had, Moyes somehow needs to galvanise his troops for their next two fixtures; Manchester City and Liverpool away.