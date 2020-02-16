Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

The 25-year-old has been going through a goal-drought for a while now, having been unable to score a single goal in 2020 so far. However, overall his record has been pretty good with 20 goals and six assists in 35 appearances under all competitions so far.

According to the Sun, Real Madrid are interested in signing Sterling who is currently rated at £180 million. Los Blancos are hoping that lack of European football will help them land the England international.

Manchester City have been slapped with a two-year ban from the Champions League along with a fine of £25 million due to breach of FFP regulations. This might see a few of their years considering an exit from the club.

Sterling is one of the best footballers in the world and he would be looking to win Europe’s biggest prize. Real Madrid could be an ideal destination for the 25-year-old to achieve this. Provided Los Blancos do manage to sign him this summer, it’ll make them heavy favorites to land the Champions League next season.