Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s cool reaction to Mesut Ozil’s goal vs Newcastle

Arsenal supporters will love manager Mikel Arteta’s reaction to Mesut Ozil’s goal in today’s 4-0 win against Newcastle.

Take a look at Arsenal’s brilliantly worked move that led to Ozil’s first goal in 10 months here.

Opta report that there were 35 passes in the buildup to Ozil’s effort. No wonder Arteta was so taken aback once the ball hit the back of the net.

The Spaniard shook his head and hands in disbelief before celebrating with one of his coaches.

The Spaniard was clearly a big fan of Arsenal’s work leading to Ozil’s goal:

Mikel Arteta's reaction to Mesut Ozil's goal ? pic.twitter.com/0NSEFSMhne — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 16, 2020

Arteta's reaction to the Ozil goal.

Such good football in the build up ? #ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/k9blkOo8Uy — Omorefe (@TheBlavkefe) February 16, 2020