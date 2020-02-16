Video: Aubameyang scores superb header for Arsenal after fine Pepe cross vs Newcastle

Arsenal have taken the lead against Newcastle in the 54th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash.

Last summer’s marquee signing Nicolas Pepe was allowed to drift in from the right-wing and Ivorian floated an inch-perfect cross into the box.

Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rose highest to head the ball into the back of the net, giving Mikel Arteta’s side the lead.

Take a look at Arsenal’s opener below:

? AUBA ? Arsenal find their goal! ? pic.twitter.com/gQghqqfkXR — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 16, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.