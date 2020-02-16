Video: Bjorn Engels equalises for Aston Villa vs Spurs after Jack Grealish corner

Aston Villa grabbed an equaliser from a Jack Grealish corner to draw level with Spurs in their Premier League game today.

Villa were down 2-1 to Spurs following goals from Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld. However, Jack Grealish stepped up for a corner in the 53rd minute looking to captialise.

Grealish delivered a teasing ball into the six-yard box and Villa defender Bjorn Engles met the delivery with an inch-perfect header to beat Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal and equalise for the Villains making it 2-2.

The goal was Engles first for Aston Villa and the game stands level at the moment.

Take a look at Engels’ lovely header below: