Video: Classy Jurgen Klopp takes pictures with Norwich fans after Liverpool win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp showed his class after his side’s 1-0 win against Norwich City yesterday by taking a picture with some of the Canaries’ supporters.

Norwich, a side who look destined for relegation, matched the European and World champions for most of the clash until Sadio Mane’s decisive goal in the 78th minute.

After the full-time whistle blew, Klopp greeted some Norwich supporters and even took pictures with them.

It’s clear that the German just purely loves the beautiful game, it’s amazing to see gestures like this from a man in charge of arguably the world’s biggest club.

Take a look at yet another moment of Klopp’s pure class below:

Fans Norwich terlihat ramah dan minta foto bareng Jurgen Klopp seusai kemenangan 1-0 Liverpool atas Norwich. Meskipun kalah, keliatannya fans Norwich mengagumi Klopp. Mungkin Klopp masuk daftar figur sepakbola yang ga bisa dibenci ya. pic.twitter.com/RWnQjJUllb — tubirbola (@tubir_bola) February 16, 2020