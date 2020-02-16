Video: Heung-Min Son capitalises on shock blunder to score last-minute winner for Spurs vs Aston Villa

In the final minute of this afternoon’s thrilling encounter between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho’s side snatched a late winner after a costly blunder from the Villains.

Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez cleared the ball and his Aston Villa counterpart Bjorn Engels left the ball to run free in behind after failing to control the ball.

Lightning-fast Heung-Min Son latched onto the loose ball, charging towards goal before slotting the ball past Pepe Reina to grab all three points for Jose Mourinho’s side in the final moments of the game.

Take a look at the South Korean’s game-winning strike below:

SPURS STOPPAGE TIME WINNER ?? SON TO THE RESCUE ? pic.twitter.com/2SBUvcLF50 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 16, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.