Video: Heung-Min Son scores rebound after saved penalty for Spurs vs Aston Villa

In the final moments of the first-half of this afternoon’s clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, Spurs were awarded the chance to take the lead going into the halftime break.
Villa centre-back brought down Spurs new boy Steven Bergwijn in the box and VAR awarded Jose Mourinho’s side a penalty.
Heung-Min Son stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his effort saved by Pepe Raina, fortunately the South Korean managed to poke the rebound over the line.
Take a look at the foul leading to the penalty and Son’s eventual goal below:
Was VAR correct to award Spurs a penalty here?
Tottenham lead at HT thanks to Son's rebound finish after Reina saves his spot kick
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2020
Son goal
— Bobby's finesse (@fckcityluvlfc) February 16, 2020
The tackle looked perfect, but on closer inspection…
VAR said penalty, the rest was up to Son Heung-min.
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 16, 2020