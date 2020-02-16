Video: Heung-Min Son scores rebound after saved penalty for Spurs vs Aston Villa

In the final moments of the first-half of this afternoon’s clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, Spurs were awarded the chance to take the lead going into the halftime break.

Villa centre-back brought down Spurs new boy Steven Bergwijn in the box and VAR awarded Jose Mourinho’s side a penalty.

Heung-Min Son stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his effort saved by Pepe Raina, fortunately the South Korean managed to poke the rebound over the line.

Take a look at the foul leading to the penalty and Son’s eventual goal below:

? Was VAR correct to award Spurs a penalty here? Tottenham lead at HT thanks to Son's rebound finish after Reina saves his spot kick ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #AVLTOT here: https://t.co/nlauvDfv8X

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/T9Wh1ZGW9r — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2020

The tackle looked perfect, but on closer inspection… ? VAR said penalty, the rest was up to Son Heung-min.#AVLTOT #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/McKy0AUdvb — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 16, 2020