Video: Heung-Min Son scores rebound after saved penalty for Spurs vs Aston Villa

In the final moments of the first-half of this afternoon’s clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, Spurs were awarded the chance to take the lead going into the halftime break.

Villa centre-back brought down Spurs new boy Steven Bergwijn in the box and VAR awarded Jose Mourinho’s side a penalty.

Heung-Min Son stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his effort saved by Pepe Raina, fortunately the South Korean managed to poke the rebound over the line.

Take a look at the foul leading to the penalty and Son’s eventual goal below:

