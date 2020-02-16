Video: John Terry’s face when Jose Mourinho surprises him will get Chelsea fans seriously nostalgic

Jose Mourinho surprised Chelsea legend and current Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League fixture against Villa.

Mourinho stumbled into Terry in the Aston Villa tunnel and proceeded to greet the former Chelsea captain.

As seen in the video below, Mourinho could be seen tapping Terry’s shoulder and embracing the former Chelsea defender who played under the Portuguese manager for the Blues.

Jose Mourinho surprising John Terry is making us all nostalgic ? pic.twitter.com/YzV506q9xJ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) February 16, 2020

Terry was pleasantly surprised to see his former boss and the two hugged it out and had a brief conversation before the game.

While it’s been some time now since these two were together at Stamford Bridge, we’re sure this video will get CFC supporters seriously nostalgic for happier times.