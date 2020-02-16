Menu

Video: Jubilant Jose Mourinho steps in to mock match-winner Son in his post match interview

Aston Villa FC Tottenham FC
There’s something slightly unnerving about seeing Jose Mourinho in a good mood. It must happen every now and then, but usually we are treated to the furious version.

He was clearly in a great mood after the win against Villa today, as he stepped in to interrupt Son in his post match interview, to playfully mock him for some missed chances in the game:

Jose is usually a perfectionist who would choose to dwell on the negative rather than focus on the win, so it’s not clear if this is a new approach from him or if he was just caught up in the moment.

