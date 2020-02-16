The proverbial game of two halves – Arsenal were unable to cause any damage to Newcastle in the first half, but four second half goals ensured a comfortable win in the end.

You can also see that the confidence is flowing after this performance. Alexandre Lacazette added the thumping finish, but it’s a slick team move full of great movement and incisive passing:

It’s common to see a team that needs to have a big performance that sets the tone for the rest of the season, so the Arsenal fans will be hoping this can inspire a fine run of form to propel them back towards the top 4.