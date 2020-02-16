It’s surely one of the most misguided comparisons to be made concerning Manchester City’s Champions League punishment for alleged Financial Fair Play abuse.

On Sky Sports this Sunday, football journalist, Martin Samuel, had the temerity to suggest that City found themselves in much the same situation as those that are part of the Windrush deportation.

Samuel attempted to justify his statement by suggesting that both City and the Windrush deportees were “on the wrong side of the rules but the right side of the argument.”

It’s a tasteless comment at best, and quite how he can make that particular connection is anyone’s guess.