Video: Mesut Ozil bags first Arsenal goal in 10 months after fine Lacazette play vs Newcastle

In the 90th minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Newcastle and Arsenal, Gunners superstar Mesut Ozil finished off a well-worked team move with a goal.

The attacking midfielder charged towards the final third and laid the ball off to Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal’s marquee signing slipped the ball into Alexandre Lacazette and the forward expertly turned his man.

Lacazette then played a pass across goal, despite being under heavy pressure, leaving Mesut Ozil free to tap the ball into the back of the net.

As per Sky Sports, this was the World Cup winner’s first goal in 10 months.

Take a look at the playmaker’s first goal of the season below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.