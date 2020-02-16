Menu

Video: Quickfire double from Arsenal as Nicolas Pepe converts after great work from Saka

Just when it looked like Arsenal could be in danger of sleepwalking into another poor home result, they’ve scored twice in quick succession and look in complete control.

The jury may be out on Bukayo Saka in a defensive sense, but he gives you a real attacking threat from full back and this is some great work to put the ball on a plate for Pepe:

It’s a fairly simple finish but he fires it home with confidence, so things are starting to look up for Mikel Arteta and his team.

If 5th place does give Champions League football next season, then they are only five points away from getting back into Europe’s elite competition.

