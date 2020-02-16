Video: Sadio Mane’s delightful response to news of his goalscoring milestone

Although Liverpool are steamrollering to the Premier League title, each game represents an opportunity to extend records, and Sadio Mane reached one of his own on Saturday.

After three weeks out with injury, the striker came on as a substitute in the fixture against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

With 12 minutes left and the game still goalless, Mane’s sharp instincts saw him rifle home what turned out to be the winning goal, which handed the Reds another three points.

“Really? Oh wow! Thank you…” Sadio Mane was clearly unaware that his winner v Norwich was his 1?0?0?th goal in English football ? More: https://t.co/x35dor7tre pic.twitter.com/iCRhQu4Czb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 15, 2020

Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves, speaking in his post-match interview in the video above, told Mane it was his 100th goal in English football.

“Oh really, wow, thank you,” the player responded, with a heartwarming look of joy on his face.