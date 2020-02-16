Video: Toby Alderweireld’s horror own goal gives Aston Villa lead vs Spurs

In the ninth minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, the Villains took the lead after Spurs turned the ball into the back of their own net.

Villa winger Anwar El-Ghazi charged down the right-wing before floating a dangerous cross into the middle of the box, Hugo Lloris’ second guessed himself as he ultimately decided against coming out to grab the ball.

With the cross floating towards Villa’s Mbwana Samatta, Spurs centre-back Toby Alderweireld outstretched his leg to attempt to clear the ball, Alderweireld’s clearance flew into the back of his own net.

Take a look at Villa’s opener below:

TOTTENHAM OWN GOAL Alderweireld puts through his own net under pressure from Samatta. Terrible defending from the Belgian and Villa are ahead.

Pictures from RMC Sport.