Video: Toby Alderweireld’s spectacular finish to draw Spurs level with Aston Villa

In the 27th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, Spurs grabbed an equaliser thanks a moment of magic from Toby Alderweireld.

Aston Villa failed to clear a corner and the ball bundled around until it dropped into the path of Toby Alderweireld.

The centre-back turned and rifled the ball into the back of the net with a superb first-time finish that Harry Kane would be proud of.

Alderweireld’s equaliser came less than twenty minutes after he turned the ball into his own net, what an eventful performance from the Belgian.

Take a look at the Belgian’s beautiful finish below:

ALDERWEIRELD SCORES AT THE RIGHT END! 20 minutes after his own goal Toby Alderweireld superbly swivels and blasts home, this time in the correct net.





Pictures from RMC Sport.